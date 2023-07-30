Crowbar Announce U.S. Headline Tour

(Earsplit) Crowbar have announced a US headlining tour! The twenty-four-date journey begins September 7th in Fort Walton Beach, Florida and runs through October 5th in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Support will be provided by Primitive Man as well as Bodybox, on select dates. Additionally, the band will play a special show with Venom Inc. on October 1st in Iowa City, Iowa.

The band released their critically-adored Zero And Below full-length last year on MNRK Heavy. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana, Zero And Below is the band's most unforgivably doom-driven record since their 1998 landmark effort, Odd Fellows Rest. Led by Windstein, with guitarist Matt Brunson, bassist Shane Wesley, and drummer Tommy Buckley, songs like "Chemical Godz," "It's Always Worth The Gain," and "Bleeding From Every Hole" are unapologetic emotional outpourings, with a bare-knuckle resolve alongside its soul-searching vulnerability, reliably delivered with crushing heaviness.

CROWBAR w/ Primitive Man:

9/07/2023 Downtown Music Hall - Fort Walton Beach, FL

9/08/2023 Conduit - Orlando, FL

9/09/2023 The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

9/10/2023 Gramps - Miami, FL

w/ Primitive Man, Bodybox:

9/12/2023 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

9/13/2023 New Brookland Tavern - Columbia, SC

9/14/2023 Asheville Music Hall - Asheville, NC

9/15/2023 The Camel - Richmond, VA

9/17/2023 Broken Goblet - Bensalem, PA

9/19/2023 Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

9/20/2023 Song & Dance - Syracuse, NY

9/21/2023 Palladium - Worcester, MA

9/22/2023 Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

9/23/2023 Angel City Music Hall - Manchester, NH

9/24/2023 Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

9/26/2023 Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

9/27/2023 Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

9/28/2023 Reggie's - Chicago, IL

9/29/2023 Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

9/30/2023 Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

10/01/2023 Wildwood - Iowa City, IA w/ Venom Inc #

10/02/2023 Red Flag - St Louis, MO

10/04/2023 Cobra - Nashville, TN

10/05/2023 George's Majestic - Fayetteville, AR

# = No Support

