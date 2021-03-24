Crowbar Release Limited Edition Repressing Of 'Time Heals Nothing'

Good news for Crowbar fans and collectors. Entertainment One (eOne) have released a limited-edition vinyl repressing of the band's third album "Time Heals Nothing".

The label celebrated the 25th anniversary of the album last year with a 300 copies limited edition pressing that sold out within 24 hours. This new edition, is limited to 1000 copies.

The label is offering 500 copies to fans in the U.S. and 500 copies to fans in the UK and Europe that are pressed black and clear with blood and honey splatter vinyl. They are available here.



