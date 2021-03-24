.

Crowbar Release Limited Edition Repressing Of 'Time Heals Nothing'

Michael Angulia | 03-24-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Crowbar repressing promo

Good news for Crowbar fans and collectors. Entertainment One (eOne) have released a limited-edition vinyl repressing of the band's third album "Time Heals Nothing".

The label celebrated the 25th anniversary of the album last year with a 300 copies limited edition pressing that sold out within 24 hours. This new edition, is limited to 1000 copies.

The label is offering 500 copies to fans in the U.S. and 500 copies to fans in the UK and Europe that are pressed black and clear with blood and honey splatter vinyl. They are available here.

Related Stories


Crowbar Release Limited Edition Repressing Of 'Time Heals Nothing'

Crowbar To Livestream Concert This Weekend

Clutch, Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Concert

Jasta Shares New Song Featuring Crowbar's Kirk Windstein

Crowbar's Kirk Windstein Releases 'Dream In Motion' Video

Corrosion Of Conformity, Crowbar, Lo-Pan Summer Tour

Crowbar Parting Ways With Original Member After Anniversary Show

News > Crowbar

advertisement
Day In Rock

Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For Quarantine Video- Metallica's Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour- more

Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more

Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more

Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more

Reviews

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Will Have A Good Run Predicts Myles Kennedy

KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder'

Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour To 2022

Royal Blood To Play Virtual Concert During Bloxy Awards

August Burns Red Take Flight With 'Icarus' and Announce EP

Portugal. The Man Deliver 'The Devil' From Oregon City Sessions

Crowbar Release Limited Edition Repressing Of 'Time Heals Nothing'