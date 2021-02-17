Maximo Park Announce Livestream Concert

Maximo Park have announced that they will be celebrating the release of their new album by playing a special livestream concert on Saturday, March 6th.
The band will be releasing their new studio effort, "Nature Always Wins", on February 26th. It is the follow-up to the group's 2017 album "Risk To Exist". The livestream show will be taking place live from the Riverside, Newcastle.
Frontman Paul Smith had the following to say, "Since we can't play live in front of a crowd at the moment, we've decided to give a live, streamed broadcast from an (almost) empty Riverside venue in Newcastle.
"We're excited to be introducing some songs from our new album, 'Nature Always Wins', as well as blasting through some old favourites. Join us at 8.30pm GMT on Saturday March 6th..."
Fans across the UK will also be able to catch the band play special album launch shows at various record stores across the country in April, followed by more live dates this summer. See the dates below:
Thur 22 April - Kingston - Pryzm - with Banquet (soc. distanced)
Thur 22 April - Kingston - Pryzm - with Banquet (soc. distanced)
Fri 23 April - Kingston - Pryzm - w/ Banquet (soc. distanced) - SOLD OUT
Fri 23 April - Kingston - Pryzm - w/ Banquet (soc. distanced) - SOLD OUT
Sat 24 April - Newcastle - Tyne Theatre (soc. distanced)
Sat 24 April - Newcastle - Tyne Theatre (soc. distanced) - SOLD OUT
Tue 24 Aug - Dundee - Fat Sam's - with Assai Records
Wed 25 Aug - Edinburgh - The Liquid Room - with Assai Records
Sat 28 Aug - Leeds - Brudenell Social Club - with Crash Records
Sun 29 Aug - Preston - Blitz - with Action Records
Mon 30 Aug - Liverpool - The Arts Club - with Jacaranda Records
Wed 01 Sept - Coventry - The Empire - with HMV
Thur 02 Sept -Oxford - O2 Academy2 Oxford - with Truck Store
Fri 3rd Sept - The Brook - Southampton - with Vinilo
Sun 05 Sept - Bexhill - De La Warr Pavilion - with Music's Not Dead
Mon 06 Sept - Norwich - The Waterfront - with HMV
Maximo Park Release 'All Of Me' Video
Maximo Park Returned With 'Child Of The Flatlands' 2020 In Review
Maximo Park Return With 'Child Of The Flatlands'
Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Releases 'Young Dreams' Video
Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package
AC/DC Never Considered Making Album With Axl Rose- Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Set For Release- The White Strips Share Full From The Basement Performance- more
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
AC/DC Never Considered Making Album With Axl Rose
Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Set For Release
The White Strips Share Full From The Basement Performance
Chris Cornell's Widow Sues Soundgarden Over Buyout Terms
Crowded House Release 'To The Island' Video And Announce Album
Zao Announce New Album 'The Crimson Corridor'
Crowbar To Livestream Concert This Weekend
Andrew W.K. Returns With 'Babalon' Single And Video