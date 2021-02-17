Maximo Park Announce Livestream Concert

Maximo Park have announced that they will be celebrating the release of their new album by playing a special livestream concert on Saturday, March 6th.

The band will be releasing their new studio effort, "Nature Always Wins", on February 26th. It is the follow-up to the group's 2017 album "Risk To Exist". The livestream show will be taking place live from the Riverside, Newcastle.

Frontman Paul Smith had the following to say, "Since we can't play live in front of a crowd at the moment, we've decided to give a live, streamed broadcast from an (almost) empty Riverside venue in Newcastle.

"We're excited to be introducing some songs from our new album, 'Nature Always Wins', as well as blasting through some old favourites. Join us at 8.30pm GMT on Saturday March 6th..."

Fans across the UK will also be able to catch the band play special album launch shows at various record stores across the country in April, followed by more live dates this summer. See the dates below:

Thur 22 April - Kingston - Pryzm - with Banquet (soc. distanced)

Fri 23 April - Kingston - Pryzm - w/ Banquet (soc. distanced) - SOLD OUT

Sat 24 April - Newcastle - Tyne Theatre (soc. distanced)

Tue 24 Aug - Dundee - Fat Sam's - with Assai Records

Wed 25 Aug - Edinburgh - The Liquid Room - with Assai Records

Sat 28 Aug - Leeds - Brudenell Social Club - with Crash Records

Sun 29 Aug - Preston - Blitz - with Action Records

Mon 30 Aug - Liverpool - The Arts Club - with Jacaranda Records

Wed 01 Sept - Coventry - The Empire - with HMV

Thur 02 Sept -Oxford - O2 Academy2 Oxford - with Truck Store

Fri 3rd Sept - The Brook - Southampton - with Vinilo

Sun 05 Sept - Bexhill - De La Warr Pavilion - with Music's Not Dead

Mon 06 Sept - Norwich - The Waterfront - with HMV



