Bon Jovi Premiere 'Story Of Love' Video

Photo courtesy FCC

Bon Jovi have released a music video for their new single "Story Of Love". The track comes from the band's latest studio album, "2020," which was released in October of last year.

According to the announcement, the video stays true to the song's lyrics and "takes a deeply personal look at songwriter Jon Bon Jovi's family life with never-before-revealed family photos and home videos."

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi had this to say, "Although I wrote 'Story of Love' about my family, I hope when people listen to the song and watch the video, they will see themselves and their family." Watch the video below:

