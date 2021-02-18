Bon Jovi Premiere 'Story Of Love' Video

Bon Jovi have released a music video for their new single "Story Of Love". The track comes from the band's latest studio album, "2020," which was released in October of last year.
According to the announcement, the video stays true to the song's lyrics and "takes a deeply personal look at songwriter Jon Bon Jovi's family life with never-before-revealed family photos and home videos."
Frontman Jon Bon Jovi had this to say, "Although I wrote 'Story of Love' about my family, I hope when people listen to the song and watch the video, they will see themselves and their family." Watch the video below:
Richie Sambora Opens Up About Why He Left Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi Cancel Summer 2020 Tour
Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup
Bon Jovi Share 'Unbroken' Video Featuring The Invictus Games Choir
Bon Jovi Member Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus
Bon Jovi Donating Proceeds Of New Song 'Unbroken' To Vet Group
Switchfoot Announce Summer Tour Dates With Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal 2018 In Review
Bon Jovi Suffer Record Breaking Chart Drop 2018 In Review
Foo Fighters Go Disco With Bee Gees Classic- AC/DC's 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' Inspired By Cartoon- Slipknot Have U.S. Tour Booked And Have Something 'Massive Brewing'- more
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Foo Fighters Go Disco With Bee Gees Classic
AC/DC's 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' Inspired By Cartoon
Stick To Your Guns' Cover Of 'Take On Me' Goes Online
Iron Maiden Classic Gets Wilderun Makeover In New Video
Slipknot Have U.S. Tour Booked And Have Something 'Massive Brewing'
Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video
Alice Cooper Previews Every Song From 'Detroit Stories'
Rodrigo y Gabriela Reveal 'Street Fighter Mas' Video and Announce EP