Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has shared his third acoustic EP where he unplugs to revisit tracks from the band's previous albums. This time he took on six songs from their 2008 album "Shogun".

The EP features Matt performing acoustic renditions of the songs "Kirisute Gomen", "Down from the Sky", "Into the Mouth of Hell We March", "Throes of Perdition", "Insurrection" and "Shogun".

The Shogun acoustic EP follows the release of Matt's previous unplugged efforts in the series where he revisited songs from "Ascendancy" and "The Crusade." Stream the new EP below:

