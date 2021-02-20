.

Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP

Keavin Wiggins | 02-20-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Still from the video stream of the EP

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has shared his third acoustic EP where he unplugs to revisit tracks from the band's previous albums. This time he took on six songs from their 2008 album "Shogun".

The EP features Matt performing acoustic renditions of the songs "Kirisute Gomen", "Down from the Sky", "Into the Mouth of Hell We March", "Throes of Perdition", "Insurrection" and "Shogun".

The Shogun acoustic EP follows the release of Matt's previous unplugged efforts in the series where he revisited songs from "Ascendancy" and "The Crusade." Stream the new EP below:


Related Stories


Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP

Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'

Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track

Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP

Trivium's The Deepest Cuts II Concert Now Streaming Online

Trivium and Bedlem Offshoot Dead Original Release New Video

Trivium Announce Free The Deepest Cuts II Livestream

Former Trivium Bassist Brent Young Passes Away

Trivium Announce The Deepest Cuts Livestream

Trivium To Livestream Their Return To The Live Stage

News > Trivium



advertisement
Day In Rock

Kid Rock Using Pandemic To Make New Album- Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP- Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP- Metallica- more

Reviews

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

advertisement
Latest News

Kid Rock Using Pandemic To Make New Album

Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP

Glassjaw Share Full Performance Of The 'Coloring Book' EP

Metallica Rock 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' For BlizzCon

Pink Floyd Share Alternate Video Version Of Arnold Layne

Unreleased Gary Moore Blues Collection Previewed

Whitesnake Share 'Whipping Boy Blues' 2021 Remix Video

Blackmore's Night Release 'Nature's Light' Video