Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Releases 'Makenaide' Video

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has released a music video for his new single "Makenaide". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "Tokyo Jukebox 3", which is set to be released on April 16th.

The new record will be the final installment in his Tokyo Jukebox series following the first album in 2009 and followed by the second album release in 2011, that presents Friedman's take on Japanese music that has inspired him.

He had this to say, "I've been playing stuff from the first two 'Jukebox' albums live all over the world, and it's taken on a life of its own. Especially in places like North and South America, Australia, Italy, France and even India.

"My fan base is very dedicated, and what I have found is that lots of new fans have been introduced to Japanese music and culture through me, which is very gratifying.

"On the tours it seems like aside from the dedicated guitar fans, the Japan fanatics have been noticeably growing, so now felt like the right time to do Tokyo Jukebox 3."



Friedman has this to say about the new single and video, "I feel so incredibly fortunate and grateful for the love and support of wonderful people from so many countries and cultures around The World.

"With this video, I tried my best to share that unique feeling with you, and what better way than to have those cool folks jam for us. A huge thank you to everyone who took the time and energy to learn this song and make this video so fun to look at." Watch the video below:

