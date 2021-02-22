Dee Snider Slams 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members

Twister Sister frontman Dee Snider has sounded off against the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's treatment of hard rock and heavy metal artists over the years.
Snider responded to a tweet about an article that resurrected a 2018 quote from Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson saying that he would refuse induction into the Rock Hall.
The legendary heavy metal band was finally nominated this year after being overlooked for over a decade (they were eligible in 2005, 25 years after the release of their first album.)
One fan tweeted a reaction to Bruce's comments about asked "But why would he or anyone for that matter Refuse?? I don't understand?" Dee responded, "The RnR Hall committee members are arrogant elitist a**holes who look down on metal & other bands that sell millions because we're not their definition of cool.
"The fan vote is their 'throwing a bone' to the peasants. I want to say FU, but I want them to have to deal with us!"
