(hennemusic) Green Day have released a music video for their brand new single, "Here Comes The Shock," which is the new song that they premiered during a recent NHL event.
The clip features Punk Rock Aerobics co-founder Hilken Mancini, who rocks out to the song while demonstrating several moves she routinely uses during here weekly classes, which she launched in Boston, MA in 2000 and currently hosts online during the pandemic.
Green Day's first new music since their 2020 album, "Father of All...", premiered during the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe event on February 20 - as part of the band's 2-year partnership deal with the league - and the group issued the video later that night. here.
