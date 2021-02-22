The Juliana Theory Get Reimagined For First New Album In 15 Years

The Juliana Theory are reimagining some of songs from their career for their forthcoming first new album in 15 years, which will be entitled "A Dream Away," and will be released on March 26th.

The band (Brett Detar and Joshua Fielder) is celebrating the album announcement by sharing their new take on the song "If I Told You This Was Killing Me, Would You Stop (Reimagined)" which originally appeared on their "Emotion Is Dead" album in 2000.

Brett had this to say about the inspiration for the new album, "When I was a kid I used to wait in anticipation for new episodes of MTV's 'Unplugged.' I loved how artists would sit on stools in an intimate venue and perform their otherwise electrified songs on almost entirely acoustic instruments. At its best, 'Unplugged' versions of songs could outshine the 'official' versions.

"It was a very fun challenge to try and honor the pure, creative spirit these songs were originally made with while building upon the acoustic foundation with mellotrons, pianos, glockenspiels, woodwinds, and a healthy dose of strings. I hope that the love and care and time we put into these arrangements shines through."

He said of the new version of "If I Told You This Was Killing Me, Would You Stop?", "Every night we were playing these songs that people knew but they were in a format that we had never done before and that is what was so interesting to me about it.

"It was really cool to watch the expression on people's faces when we started our set and they weren't necessarily sure what song it was just yet and then to see that spark of recognition and excitement when 'Watch Your Mouth!' came in. Everyone was singing along by the third word. That tour was the foundation for this record." Check it out below:

