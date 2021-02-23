(hennemusic) Aerosmith have announced rescheduled dates for a European tour. Originally billed as a 50th anniversary trek that was scheduled to start in June of 2020, the seven-week series was first moved to 2021 due to the pandemic, and now it's been moved a second time.
"Due to current conditions and for the safety of our fans, the 2021 European Tour has been rescheduled to 2022," says the band. "Please stay tuned for more information regarding the new dates or contact your point of purchase. All tickets will be valid for new dates."
The 2022 series will open in Moscow, Russia on May 28, with shows wrapping up in Krakow, Poland on July 13. With worldwide sales of more than 150 million records, Aerosmith - who formed in Boston, MA in 1970 - were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2001. See the rescheduled dates here.
AC/DC's Angus Young Shoots Down Longstanding Bon Scott Rumor- Enuff Z'Nuff Icon Donnie Vie Was Told He Going To Die- Aerosmith Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates- more
