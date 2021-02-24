Axl Rose Gets Animated For Scooby-Do Cameo

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose is set to appear this week in a new episode of "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?" According to Rolling Stone, the rocker teams up with Scooby, Shaggy and the crew on historic Route 66 after they encounter a mysterious group of mud men who steal the Mystery Machine.

"As the gang dives deeper into the case," outlines the synopsis, "each member begins to disappear, and it's eventually up to Shaggy, Scooby, and Axl to find their friends and solve the mystery."

The episode will air Thursday, February 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Boomerang, and will subsequently be available to stream on Boomerang OTT. Rose's latest animated appearance follows a 2018 cameo on an episode of the New Looney Tunes series, where he was joined by Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig in a performance of his first new song in a decade, "Rock The Rock."

Guns N' Roses are currently scheduled to return to live action in June when they are set to begin a rescheduled European tour before playing North American dates in July and August. Watch a preview clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

