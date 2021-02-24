.

Deez Nuts and I Killed The Prom Queen's Sean Kennedy Dead At 35

Keavin Wiggins | 02-24-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

I Killed The Prom Queen

Deez Nuts and former I Killed The Prom Queen bassist Sean Kennedy died on Tuesday (February 23rd) at the age of 35, according to a post from a former bandmate.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Former I Killed The Prom Queen singer Michael Crafter had this to say, "For years we stood side by side on stage or in band photos. We slept on floors, in vans, planes and some how managed to tour the world. Time went way to fast.

"We experienced highs and lows on the road and after all we went through, you will always be my friend. As the years passed us by I'm glad we've always been there for each other.

"When I called you last week I didn't think it would be the last. I wish I could say goodbye. Love and will always miss you mate. Rest In Peace."


Related Stories


Deez Nuts and I Killed The Prom Queen's Sean Kennedy Dead At 35

I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion With Former Members

News > I Killed The Prom Queen



advertisement
Day In Rock

Axl Rose Gets Animated For Scooby-Do Cameo- Former Journey Star Deen Castronovo To Have Spinal Procedure- The Offspring Stream 'Let The Bad Times Roll'- Dave Mustaine- more

Reviews

On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

advertisement
Latest News

Paul McCartney To Tell His Story With His Lyrics

Rival Sons Reissuing Early Recordings Through Their New Label

Deez Nuts and I Killed The Prom Queen's Sean Kennedy Dead At 35

Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video

Axl Rose Gets Animated For Scooby-Do Cameo

Former Journey Star Deen Castronovo To Have Spinal Procedure

The Offspring Stream 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

Dave Mustaine Inks Megadeal With Gibson