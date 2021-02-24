Deez Nuts and I Killed The Prom Queen's Sean Kennedy Dead At 35

Deez Nuts and former I Killed The Prom Queen bassist Sean Kennedy died on Tuesday (February 23rd) at the age of 35, according to a post from a former bandmate.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Former I Killed The Prom Queen singer Michael Crafter had this to say, "For years we stood side by side on stage or in band photos. We slept on floors, in vans, planes and some how managed to tour the world. Time went way to fast.

"We experienced highs and lows on the road and after all we went through, you will always be my friend. As the years passed us by I'm glad we've always been there for each other.

"When I called you last week I didn't think it would be the last. I wish I could say goodbye. Love and will always miss you mate. Rest In Peace."

Related Stories

I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion With Former Members

News > I Killed The Prom Queen