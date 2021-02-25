AFI 'Looking Tragic' With New Video

AFI have released a music video for their new single "Looking Tragic". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Bodies," which is set to be released on June 11th.

Frontman Davey Havok had this to say about the track, "'Looking Tragic' addresses the theme of overstimulation resulting in desensitization. Melodic and driving, the song came to life quickly and immediately stood out as a track to make bodies, if not sentiments, move."

The band has also shared another one of the new songs from the album "Begging For Trouble" (stream both tracks here). Drummer Adam Carson had this to say about that song, "After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade and Davey, in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realized demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record.

"'Begging For Trouble' was green lit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record."

Watch the "Looking Tragic" video below:

