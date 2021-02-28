Black Sabbath Share Rare Single Version Of 'Lady Evil'

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are sharing a rare 1980 single version of "Lady Evil", ahead of its inclusion on the March 5 release of an expanded edition of their ninth album, "Heaven And Hell."

Previously unreleased on CD, the 7"mono edit of the classic cut joins a pair of live b-sides - "Children Of The Sea" and the title track - as one of three bonus songs included in the set, which was the band's first studio record with singer Ronnie James Dio.

The package also delivers live material from a 1980 show in Hartford, CT and audio that originally appeared in 2007 on the Rhino Handmade's limited edition collection, "Black Sabbath: Live At Hammersmith Odeon", alongside a newly-remastered version of the original studio album.

"Heaven And Hell" was a Top 10 album in the group's native UK while it peaked at No. 28 on the US Billboard 200. Black Sabbath are also releasing an expanded edition of 1981's "Mob Rules" on March 5. Stream the rare single version here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

