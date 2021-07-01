Brett Young Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Pandora

Brett Young was recently surprised during tour rehearsals in Nashville with a Pandora Billionaire Plaque, after he surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform.

He will also now be added to the recently launched Pandora Country Billionaires station as he promotes the release of his new collection "Weekends Look A Little Different These Days."

Young also announced that he will be performing the track "Not Yet" from the collection on the daytime television show The Talk on Monday, July 5th at at 2:00PM ET/ 1:00PM PT on CBS.



