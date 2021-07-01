Brett Young Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Pandora

Brett Young was recently surprised during tour rehearsals in Nashville with a Pandora Billionaire Plaque, after he surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform.
He will also now be added to the recently launched Pandora Country Billionaires station as he promotes the release of his new collection "Weekends Look A Little Different These Days."
Young also announced that he will be performing the track "Not Yet" from the collection on the daytime television show The Talk on Monday, July 5th at at 2:00PM ET/ 1:00PM PT on CBS.
Brett Young Announces The Weekends Tour
Brett Young Streams New Song 'Not Yet' And Announces Album
Brett Young Adds Artists To New Dates For Caliville Weekend
Brett Young Celebrates His 7th No. 1 Song With 'Lady'
Brett Young Delivers His Version Of 'Silver Bells'
Brett Young Announces The Chapters Tour
Brett Young Announces Engagement To Taylor Mills
Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas Residency- Metallica Preview Black Album Reissue With Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video- Glassjaw- Eddie Van Halen- more
Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'- K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Name- Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series- more
Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates- Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'- more
Scott Weiland Movie In The Works- Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Milestone- Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album- Skid Row's Johnny Solinger Passes Away- more
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas residency After First Shows Sell Out
Metallica Preview Black Album reissue with Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video
Glassjaw Announce Limited Edition 20+ Anniversary Release
Anthrax Share Episode 20 Of Anniversary Video Series
We Are Scientists Stream 'Contact High' And Announce Album
Michael Franti & Spearhead Share 'Good Day For A Good Day'
Carlos Santana Launching 'Splendiferous Santana' Compilation Stream
Brett Young Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Pandora