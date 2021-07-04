At The Gates Deliver The Nightmare Of Being Video

At The Gates celebrated the release of their new studio album, "The Nightmare Of Being" by sharing a music video for the record's title track that was directed by Patric Ullaeus (Arch Enemy, In Flames, Dimmu Borgir, etc.).

Vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant had this to say, "One of the key tracks on the album, this one is really dark and haunting, with some classic old school At The Gates harmonies thrown in.

"I guess some of you have already read up on the concept of the album, this one is the introduction to said concept, introducing the main idea that mankind's consciousness is the ghost of our nightmares, the plague that drives us to our own extinction.

"I am really happy that Patric Ullaeus got the chance to, once again, interpret the dark themes of our music with his video. He really gave this a special feeling, which I think goes really well with the theme of the abyss of the human soul.

"Today you can also, finally, listen to the whole album! Dive in! It is, as said before, the most rich, cinematic, textured, layered, progressive and dynamic album we have ever written. Thanks for listening!" Watch the video below:

