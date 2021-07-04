.

At The Gates Deliver The Nightmare Of Being Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-04-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

At The Gates Album art
Album art

At The Gates celebrated the release of their new studio album, "The Nightmare Of Being" by sharing a music video for the record's title track that was directed by Patric Ullaeus (Arch Enemy, In Flames, Dimmu Borgir, etc.).

Vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant had this to say, "One of the key tracks on the album, this one is really dark and haunting, with some classic old school At The Gates harmonies thrown in.

"I guess some of you have already read up on the concept of the album, this one is the introduction to said concept, introducing the main idea that mankind's consciousness is the ghost of our nightmares, the plague that drives us to our own extinction.

"I am really happy that Patric Ullaeus got the chance to, once again, interpret the dark themes of our music with his video. He really gave this a special feeling, which I think goes really well with the theme of the abyss of the human soul.

"Today you can also, finally, listen to the whole album! Dive in! It is, as said before, the most rich, cinematic, textured, layered, progressive and dynamic album we have ever written. Thanks for listening!" Watch the video below:


Related Stories


At The Gates Deliver The Nightmare Of Being Video

At The Gates Deliver The Paradox With New Video

At The Gates Premiere 'Spectre Of Extinction' Video

At The Gates To Deliver 'The Nightmare Of Being' In July

Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, At The Gates American Tour

At The Gates Release 'The Colours Of The Beast' Video

At The Gates Recruit Special Guests For New EP

At The Gates Say North American Behemoth Tour Is Not One To Miss

At The Gates Release 'Daggers Of Black Haze' Video

At The Gates Release 'A Stare Bound In Stone' Video

News > At The Gates

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group- Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba- The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth- more

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online- Queensryche Reveal Departure Of A Member- more

Rush Can Never Exist Again Says Lifeson- Previous Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Streaming Online- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Wrecked'- more

Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas Residency- Metallica Preview Black Album reissue with Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video- Glassjaw- Eddie Van Halen- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple

MorleyView HorrorPops

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group

Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba

The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth

The Return Of Heavy Metal Television

Cory Marks Releases Blame It On The Double Country Mix Video

At The Gates Deliver The Nightmare Of Being Video

Testament's Steve Di Giorgio And Interludio Duo Cover Death Classic

Foreigner In The Studio For 4's 40th Anniversary