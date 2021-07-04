Dayseeker Share 'Burial Plot (Reimagined)' Video

Dayseeker have released a music video for their track "Burial Plot (Reimagined)." The song is one of four reimagined tracks that will be featured on the deluxe version of their album "Sleeptalk".
Frontman Rory Rodriguez had this to say about the track, "It was so cool getting to work with Daniel Braunstein again and I think we really challenged ourselves to try some different genres and styles of reimagining that we've never done on any of our prior deluxe releases.
"'Burial Plot (Reimagined)' is a deeply personal song I hold very near to my heart and I always thought it would be really interesting to hear it done as a duet. Seneca Pettee was the obvious choice since she already sang on 'Starving to Be Empty' on the original album. The strings and piano we added really made it just sound like an entirely different song."
The new deluxe edition of "Sleeptalk" will be released on September 24th. Watch the video below:
