Dayseeker Unplug For New 'Neon Grave' Video

Dayseeker have released a video for the acoustic version of their track "Neon Grave". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Replica", which will be released April 19th and physically on June 14th and will feature stripped down versions of tracks from their catalog.

Vocalist Rory Rodriguez had this to say about the song, "'Neon Grave' is about my father's battle and passing from cancer. Getting to reimagine this one in a slower setting has a completely different emotion to it now."

According to Atom Splitter, Replica is the somewhat unexpected (yet welcomed) result of a specific gig in 2022, when the band's gear overheated at Blue Ridge Rock Festival. Thinking on his feet, Rodriguez grabbed an acoustic guitar from the van, plugged in, and performed "Without Me." Soon, he had pulled together a five-song set on the fly as thousands of fans flocked to the stage.

"I felt like we let people down, but I had so many friends say, 'Everyone will remember the day your equipment stopped working and you still played the set as a really special moment','" he recalls. "It felt natural for our songs. We usually will do extra tracks for a Deluxe version or re-release, but we decided to commit to an entire acoustic album this time."

Dayseeker will also embark on a headline tour this spring. The tour kicks off April 19 in Tampa and runs through May 25 in San Diego.

REPLICA TRACK LISTING:

"Sleeptalk" (Acoustic)

"Without Me" (Feat. Amber DeLaRosa) (Acoustic)

"Neon Grave" (Acoustic)

"Starving To Be Empty" (Feat. Lucas Woodland) (Acoustic)

"Homesick" (Acoustic)

"Crying While You're Dancing" (Acoustic)

"Burial Plot" (Feat. Caleb Shomo) (Acoustic)

"Drunk" (Acoustic)

"Afterglow" (Acoustic)

"My Immortal" (Acoustic)

DAYSEEKER ON TOUR:

WITH POLARIS, RAIN CITY DRIVE, AVOID, + AYRON JONES:

4/19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (98 ROCKFEST) %

4/20 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds (Earthday Birthday) %

4/22 - Columbia, SC - The Senate &@

4/23 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa &@

4/25 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (WDHA's Rock The Rock Fest) %

4/26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena (98 Rock Spring Thing) %

4/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World %

4/29 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks *+@

4/30 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center *+@

5/1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection *+@

5/3 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum (Hog Fest) %

5/4 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center (93X Twin City Takeover) %

5/5 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom *+@

5/7 - Sauget, IL - Pop's *+@

5/8 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *+@

5/10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues @

5/11 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City *+@

5/12 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall *+@

5/14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *+@

5/15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Town Theatre *+@

5/16 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral *@

5/18 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom +@

5/19 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater *+@

5/22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater *+@

5/23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *+@

5/24 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl *+@

5/25 - San Diego, CA - Soma *+@

%Dayseeker only

*Polaris

+Rain City Drive

&Ayron Jones

@Avoid

