Dayseeker Release Video For Acoustic Cover Of Evanescence's 'My Immortal'

(Atom Splitter) Dayseeker recently announced their forthcoming acoustic album Replica, which arrives digitally on April 19 and physically on June 14 via Spinefarm. The stripped down, intimate renditions of familiar fan favorites highlight the band's songcraft and allow the listener to experience Dayseeker in an entirely new way. The collection also includes appearances from Holding Absence's Lucas Woodland and indie artist Amber DeLaRosa.

Today, the band has shared the video for their unexpected and enchanting cover of "My Immortal" by Evanescence. "'My Immortal' is a song I've loved dearly since I first heard it in high school," says Rory Rodriguez. "I truly always wanted to cover it but the timing didn't feel right until we started this album. It's easily my favorite cover we've ever done."

Commenting on the album itself, Rodriguez says, "Replica is one of our favorite releases to date. It completely shows a new side to our band and the kind of music we're capable of creating."

Replica is the somewhat unexpected (yet welcomed) result of a specific gig in 2022, when the band's gear overheated at Blue Ridge Rock Festival. Thinking on his feet, Rodriguez grabbed an acoustic guitar from the van, plugged in, and performed "Without Me." Soon, he had pulled together a five-song set on the fly as thousands of fans flocked to the stage.

"I felt like we let people down, but I had so many friends say, 'Everyone will remember the day your equipment stopped working and you still played the set as a really special moment','" he recalls. "It felt natural for our songs. We usually will do extra tracks for a Deluxe version or re-release, but we decided to commit to an entire acoustic album this time."

REPLICA TRACK LISTING:

"Sleeptalk" (Acoustic)

"Without Me" (Feat. Amber DeLaRosa) (Acoustic)

"Neon Grave" (Acoustic)

"Starving To Be Empty" (Feat. Lucas Woodland) (Acoustic)

"Homesick" (Acoustic)

"Crying While You're Dancing" (Acoustic)

"Burial Plot" (Feat. Caleb Shomo) (Acoustic)

"Drunk" (Acoustic)

"Afterglow" (Acoustic)

"My Immortal" (Acoustic)

Related Stories

Dayseeker Reveal 'Dreamstate' Video

The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Version of 'Salt' Feat. Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez

Dayseeker Hitting The Road For U.S. Headline Tour

Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video

News > Dayseeker