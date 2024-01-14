Dayseeker Reveal 'Dreamstate' Video

(Atom Splitter) Dayseeker have shared the video for the intensely intimate song "Dreamstate" from 2022's Dark Sun. The vehicular video features performance footage and a mechanic who may be living in a dreamstate of her own.
"'Dreamstate' is about vivid dreams I had of my father after he passed," shares singer Rory Rodriguez. "There were truly times it felt as if we were communicating with one another, but I'd wake to reality and it would deeply affect my ability to cope."
Dayseeker will also embark on a headline tour this spring. The tour kicks off April 19 in Tampa and runs through May 25 in San Diego. All dates are below, including spring festival appearances, such as Rockfest, Earthday Birthday, and more.
Polaris, Rain City Drive, Avoid, and Ayron Jones are set to appear at select dates on the bill, as well.
DAYSEEKER ON TOUR:
WITH POLARIS, RAIN CITY DRIVE, AVOID, + AYRON JONES:
4/19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (98 ROCKFEST) %
4/20 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds (Earthday Birthday) %
4/22 - Columbia, SC - The Senate &@
4/23 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa &@
4/25 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (WDHA's Rock The Rock Fest) %
4/26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena (98 Rock Spring Thing) %
4/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World %
4/29 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks *+@
4/30 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center *+@
5/1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection *+@
5/3 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum (Hog Fest) %
5/4 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center (93X Twin City Takeover) %
5/5 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom *+@
5/7 - Sauget, IL - Pop's *+@
5/8 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *+@
5/10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues @
5/11 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City *+@
5/12 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall *+@
5/14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *+@
5/15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Town Theatre *+@
5/16 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral *@
5/18 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom +@
5/19 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater *+@
5/22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater *+@
5/23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *+@
5/24 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl *+@
5/25 - San Diego, CA - Soma *+@
%Dayseeker only
*Polaris
+Rain City Drive
&Ayron Jones
@Avoid
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Version of 'Salt' Feat. Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez
Dayseeker Hitting The Road For U.S. Headline Tour
Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video
Sleeping With Sirens Announce Family Tree Tour
Is The Who Over?- Risky KISS Move Was Misunderstood- Rush's Alex Lifeson On His Battle With Psoriatic Arthritis- more
Motley Crue Reveal First Show Of The Year And Tease Announcement- Warzone Guitarist Hospitalized From House Fire Injuries- more
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Risky KISS Move Was Misunderstood
Rush's Alex Lifeson On His Battle With Psoriatic Arthritis
Queen Revive Fan Favorite On The Greatest Live
Former Band of Horses' Guitarist Tyler Ramsey Delivers 'These Ghosts'
Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Shares Song From New Solo Album
Restless Road Add Dates To Last Rodeo Tour
Exhorder To Unleash 'Defectum Omnium'