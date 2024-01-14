Dayseeker Reveal 'Dreamstate' Video

(Atom Splitter) Dayseeker have shared the video for the intensely intimate song "Dreamstate" from 2022's Dark Sun. The vehicular video features performance footage and a mechanic who may be living in a dreamstate of her own.

"'Dreamstate' is about vivid dreams I had of my father after he passed," shares singer Rory Rodriguez. "There were truly times it felt as if we were communicating with one another, but I'd wake to reality and it would deeply affect my ability to cope."

Dayseeker will also embark on a headline tour this spring. The tour kicks off April 19 in Tampa and runs through May 25 in San Diego. All dates are below, including spring festival appearances, such as Rockfest, Earthday Birthday, and more.

Polaris, Rain City Drive, Avoid, and Ayron Jones are set to appear at select dates on the bill, as well.

DAYSEEKER ON TOUR:

WITH POLARIS, RAIN CITY DRIVE, AVOID, + AYRON JONES:

4/19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (98 ROCKFEST) %

4/20 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds (Earthday Birthday) %

4/22 - Columbia, SC - The Senate &@

4/23 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa &@

4/25 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (WDHA's Rock The Rock Fest) %

4/26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena (98 Rock Spring Thing) %

4/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World %

4/29 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks *+@

4/30 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center *+@

5/1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection *+@

5/3 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum (Hog Fest) %

5/4 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center (93X Twin City Takeover) %

5/5 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom *+@

5/7 - Sauget, IL - Pop's *+@

5/8 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *+@

5/10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues @

5/11 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City *+@

5/12 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall *+@

5/14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *+@

5/15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Town Theatre *+@

5/16 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral *@

5/18 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom +@

5/19 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater *+@

5/22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater *+@

5/23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *+@

5/24 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl *+@

5/25 - San Diego, CA - Soma *+@

%Dayseeker only

*Polaris

+Rain City Drive

&Ayron Jones

@Avoid

Related Stories

The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Version of 'Salt' Feat. Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez

Dayseeker Hitting The Road For U.S. Headline Tour

Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video

Sleeping With Sirens Announce Family Tree Tour

News > Dayseeker