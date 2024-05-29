Dayseeker Announce Dark Sun Protocol Tour

(Atom Splitter) Dayseeker just wrapped an incredibly successful, sold-out headline tour of the U.S. last week, which included appearances at several festivals. Dayseeker will return to the road for a new headline trek this fall and it's big deal for both the band and fans. They will play the biggest venues of their career so far, while also hitting cities they've not performed in recently!
The "Dayseeker: Dark Sun Protocol" tour will kick off September 27 in Dallas and run through November 2 in Los Angeles. Alpha Wolf, Catch Your Breath, and Kingdom of Giants will also appear.
"We're really excited for 'Dark Sun Protocol,' considering it's been years since we've headlined some of these cities," says Rory Rodriguez. "This will be our biggest and best live show to see so far - guaranteed."
All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 31 at 10am local time.
DAYSEEKER ON TOUR:
WITH ALPHA WOLF, CATCH YOUR BREATH, + KINGDOM OF GIANTS:
9/27 - Dallas, TX - Studio @ The Factory
9/28 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
9/29 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
10/1 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/2 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
10/4 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
10/5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
10/6 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
10/8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
10/11 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
10/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
10/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
10/15 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
10/16 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/17 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
10/18 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavillion
10/20 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
10/22 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/25 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
10/26 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
10/27 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
10/29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
10/30 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
11/1 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
11/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Novo
Dayseeker Unplug For New 'Neon Grave' Video
Dayseeker Release Video For Acoustic Cover Of Evanescence's 'My Immortal'
Dayseeker Reveal 'Dreamstate' Video
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Version of 'Salt' Feat. Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez
Metallica, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Queen Lead TV Concert Specials- Social Distortion, X Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise Lineup- more
Jane's Addiction's Original Lineup Team With Love And Rockets For Tour- Peter Frampton To Be Honored With Les Paul Spirit Award- more
Brett Young Expands 2024 North American Tour- Jelly Roll Jumps On Stage With Noah Kahah In Nashville- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Hot In The City: Late Spring Concerts Coming to Arizona
Metallica, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Queen Lead TV Concert Specials
Social Distortion, X Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise Lineup
Four Year Strong Announce New Album With 'uncooked' Video
Dayseeker Announce Dark Sun Protocol Tour
Black Sun 'Drown In Sin' With New Single
Cavalera Get Animated For 'From The Past Comes The Storms' Video
Singled Out: Conquest's Love Amplified
Jane's Addiction's Original Lineup Team With Love And Rockets For Tour