Dayseeker Announce Dark Sun Protocol Tour

(Atom Splitter) Dayseeker just wrapped an incredibly successful, sold-out headline tour of the U.S. last week, which included appearances at several festivals. Dayseeker will return to the road for a new headline trek this fall and it's big deal for both the band and fans. They will play the biggest venues of their career so far, while also hitting cities they've not performed in recently!

The "Dayseeker: Dark Sun Protocol" tour will kick off September 27 in Dallas and run through November 2 in Los Angeles. Alpha Wolf, Catch Your Breath, and Kingdom of Giants will also appear.

"We're really excited for 'Dark Sun Protocol,' considering it's been years since we've headlined some of these cities," says Rory Rodriguez. "This will be our biggest and best live show to see so far - guaranteed."

All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 31 at 10am local time.

DAYSEEKER ON TOUR:

WITH ALPHA WOLF, CATCH YOUR BREATH, + KINGDOM OF GIANTS:

9/27 - Dallas, TX - Studio @ The Factory

9/28 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

9/29 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

10/1 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/2 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/4 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10/6 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

10/8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

10/11 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

10/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

10/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/15 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

10/16 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/17 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

10/18 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavillion

10/20 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

10/22 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/25 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

10/26 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

10/27 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10/29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10/30 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

11/1 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

11/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Novo

