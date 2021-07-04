The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth

The Devil Wears Prada frontman Mike Hranica raised $3314 of his $3118 goal via a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to fix a tooth implant that was broken last year while playing hockey.
A GoFundMe page was launched on Friday (July 2nd) and Mike reached his goal after 36 donations by Sunday morning. He wrote on the page launch, "Welp, a puck broke out my implant early 2020 and it's time to get my face fixed again.
"A couple things: -I recognize this is cosmetic and there are far, far, far more important causes to donate money to. I'm not asking for help out of vanity or necessity; but like so many, times have been tough during the pandemic. I have not been able to go about my occupation as per usual.
"-I've got a signed twig I'll ship out to one random donor for helping me out. " Visit the campaign page here.
