Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-05-2021

Times Of Grace album art

Killswitch Engage offshoot Times Of Grace have released a music video for their song "Rescue". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Songs Of Love and Separation," which is set to be released on July 16th.

Frontman Jesse Leach had this to say about the new single, "This is a more uptempo and full on positive song in comparison to the rest of this diverse, heartfelt, painful and deep album.

"I haven't been more excited for anything in my career. Like it, hate it, love it, it's truly a labor of deep love and catharsis. Proud of this song as it is truly a raw and honest song about finding new love.

"Love isn't always easy or simple, but if it is real, it is always worth the effort and dedication. This song is about finding a shelter from the storm, that light in the darkness and the will and strength to keep on moving forward." Watch the video below:


News > Times Of Grace

Singled Out: S.A.A.R.A's Forest