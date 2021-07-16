Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Mend You' Video

Killswitch Engage offshoot Times Of Grace have released a music video for their song "Mend You" to celebrate the arrival of their brand new album "Songs Of Loss and Separation".

Frontman Jesse Leach had this to say about the track, "'Mend You' is about finding yourself at a loss for words. It's about the struggle to come to terms with an unraveling and falling apart.

"It is also about finding the will to carry on and stay loyal to your own heart, even when no one else seems to understand what you are going through. It's a song about the journey of finding a way to mend wounds and in time find a deeper sense of self love."

Adam Dutkiewicz shared, "'Mend You' is one of my favorites since the lyrics can mean different things to different people - and I know these hit our drummer Dan at an important time in his life."

Dan Glezak added, "This is probably the most emotionally-charged song on the record for me. Adam sent me a mix and I felt the instrumental section in the bridge could use a sample. I remembered a voice note that I sent to someone, which was saved on my phone, and it fell perfectly in line with Jesse's lyrics.

"Initially, I was scared to use something so personal, but the guys liked it, so it stuck. It's still really hard for me to hear this song but it's one of my favorites." Watch the video below:

