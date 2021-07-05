Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary

Sunday, July 4th marked the 39th wedding anniversary for Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and both took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

Sharon shared, "Thank you for 39 years. For the most incredible life together. The crazy, wonderful and insane times. Yes, pain and sorrow too, but we got through it. We worked so hard for years professionally and personally. We succeed together.

"You are my soul, my life. What a fantastic life we have lived so far, the best thing is there's more to come. Every day is an adventure, every day I love you more and respect you more. My soulmate, my love and my friend here's to our next adventure! Love you always."

Ozzy posted a wedding photo and wrote, "Happy Anniversary My Love! - July 4, 1982"



