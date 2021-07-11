Stone Temple Pilots Share 1997 Performance Of 'Tumble In The Rough'

(hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots are sharing audio of a 1997 performance of their tune, "Tumble In The Rough", ahead of the July 23 release of an expanded reissue of their third album, "Tiny Music...Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop."
The track is part of a complete concert taped at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, FL on March 14, 1997 that is featured on the 25th anniversary package alongside a remastered version of the original album and recordings of alternate versions and mixes of several songs from the set.
The Florida performance was filmed for an MTV Spring Break special. "Tumble In The Rough" is the latest preview to the 2021 reissue, following a previously-unreleased alternate recording of "Big Bang Baby", an early version of "Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart", and a live performance of "Lady Picture Show."
"Tiny Music" was recorded in late 1995 with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Westerly Ranch in Santa Ynez, CA; the project debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the region.
Original STP lead singer Scott Weiland - who parted ways with the band in 2013 and spent the next two years working on solo music and his group The Wildabouts - died in December 2015 at age 48 from an accidental overdose while on tour.
Last year, the group released an acoustic record, "Perdida", the band's eighth studio album and second with singer Jeff Gutt following a 2018 self-titled effort. Stream Tumble In The Rough" here
