Butcher Babies To Play Goliath Album In Full On Fall Tour

Butcher Babies have announced that they will be celebrating their 2013 debut album "Goliath" on their upcoming fall headline tour dubbed the Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath Tour.
The trek will find the band playing the album in full along with material from the rest of their career. Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart will support the trek, with Kaleido joining on select dates in place of Stitched Up Heart.
The tour is set to kick off on August 28th with an appearance at the WV Metal In The Mountains festival Pipestem, Pipestem, WV and will wrap up with a spot at this year's Aftershock festival in Sacramento, Ca on October 8th.
Heidi Shepherd had this to say, "Blasting back into the realm of live music is already the thing that I am most excited about in life. Adding in playing our debut album 'Goliath' every night on top of that makes this one of our most explosive tours to date. I'm especially excited to bring our friends in Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart along for the ride. This will without a doubt be a DO-NOT-MISS tour with some of the fiercest ladies in metal!"
Carla Harvey shared, "After almost a year and a half of dark stages, we are so thrilled to be going back out on the road. I cannot wait for that first electric moment in front of a live crowd again, celebrating the return of music together! I expect lots of happy tears in the mosh pit on this run. Making the return even sweeter, we're bringing along some of our favorite women in metal. This is our first female fronted tour package in the United States, a display of girl power at its finest!"
guitarist HENRY FLURY added, "We can't wait to unleash 'Goliath' in the stage. Beware kids...we've been hibernating. On a scale of 1 to melted faces, get ready to receive an 11." See the dates below:
AUGUST
28TH Pipestem, WV Metal In The Mountains*
29TH Jacksonville, NC Hooligans Music Hall
30TH Charlotte, NC Neighborhood Theatre
31ST Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
SEPTEMBER
1ST New Orleans, LA Southport Hall
3RD Sauget, IL Pop's
4TH Pryor, OK Rocklahoma*
5TH Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
6TH Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep
7TH Denver, CO The Oriental Theater
9TH Chippewa Falls, WI Every Buddy's Bar (Kaleido)
10TH Ashwaubenon, WI EPIC Event Center (Kaleido)
11TH Chicago, IL Reggie's Rock Club
12TH Flint, MI The Machine Shop (Kaleido)
14TH Lakewood, OH Winchester Music Tavern
15TH Warrendale, PA Jergels
17TH Buffalo, NY Buffalo Iron Works
18TH Cambridge, MA Middle East Downstairs
19TH New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
20TH Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance Theater
21ST Harrisburg, PA HMAC
23RD Virginia Beach, VA Scandals Live!
25TH Louisville, KY Louder Than Life*
28TH Dallas, TX Trees
29TH Houston, TX Scout Bar
30TH San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
OCTOBER
1ST Austin, TX Empire Control Room
2ND Lubbock, TX Jake's Backroom
4TH El Paso, TX Rockhouse Bar & Grill
5TH Tucson, AZ 191 Toole
6TH Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge
7TH Los Angeles, CA 1720
8TH Sacramento, CA Aftershock*
* festival date
