Trivium Share 'In The Court Of The Dragon' Short Film

Trivium have released a short film music video for their brand new single "In The Court of The Dragon". The visual was directed by Ryan Mackfall.
Paolo Gregoletto had this to say about the track, "We started putting together the riffs for what would become 'In the Court of the Dragon' last year with no touring on the horizon.
"We decided to use the uncertainty to our advantage and to create without any of the limitations and commitments that would normally be eating away at our time in the jam room.
"The title of the song came from a short story by Robert W. Chambers. The story is filled with dread and uncertainty, and that felt fitting for the times we've all been living in for the last year. Rather than a direct re-telling, we decided to go a different route and build our own narrative around the music that we were creating.
"Similar to some of our past songs and albums, this song began with lyrics rooted in mythology. But unlike the past, we decided to create our own myth to fit the music. Being free to create the story and write the music without a deadline, due to a once-in-a-lifetime event, really led to one of the most rewarding writing and recording experiences we have ever had. We hope it lives up to your expectations."
Matt Heafy added, "While the music of 'In the Court of the Dragon' was taking shape, we knew we needed epic artwork of the type that you might see on the wall of an important museum from a long-dead renaissance master." Watch the short film below:
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed
Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover
Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP
Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP
Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'
Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track
Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP
Trivium's The Deepest Cuts II Concert Now Streaming Online
Trivium and Bedlem Offshoot Dead Original Release New Video
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test- Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee Classic- more
Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast- Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary- Metallica- more
Bon Scott's Family Launches Official Website- Eighteen Visions Surprise Fans With Album- Rolling Stones- more
Sammy Hagar Planning New EP- Fuel Premiere New Single 'Hard'- Metallica's Black Album Anniversary- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire'
Trivium Share 'In The Court Of The Dragon' Short Film
Robby Krieger Of The Doors To Publish Memoir
Anthrax Look Back At 'We've Come For You All'
Butcher Babies To Play Goliath Album In Full On Fall Tour
Samantha Fish Shares Her 'Twisted Ambition' Video
A Pale Horse Named Death Unleash 'Shards Of Glass' Video
PI Jacobs Premieres 'First Thing Tomorrow' Video