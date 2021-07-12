Trivium Share 'In The Court Of The Dragon' Short Film

Trivium have released a short film music video for their brand new single "In The Court of The Dragon". The visual was directed by Ryan Mackfall.

Paolo Gregoletto had this to say about the track, "We started putting together the riffs for what would become 'In the Court of the Dragon' last year with no touring on the horizon.

"We decided to use the uncertainty to our advantage and to create without any of the limitations and commitments that would normally be eating away at our time in the jam room.

"The title of the song came from a short story by Robert W. Chambers. The story is filled with dread and uncertainty, and that felt fitting for the times we've all been living in for the last year. Rather than a direct re-telling, we decided to go a different route and build our own narrative around the music that we were creating.

"Similar to some of our past songs and albums, this song began with lyrics rooted in mythology. But unlike the past, we decided to create our own myth to fit the music. Being free to create the story and write the music without a deadline, due to a once-in-a-lifetime event, really led to one of the most rewarding writing and recording experiences we have ever had. We hope it lives up to your expectations."

Matt Heafy added, "While the music of 'In the Court of the Dragon' was taking shape, we knew we needed epic artwork of the type that you might see on the wall of an important museum from a long-dead renaissance master." Watch the short film below:

Related Stories

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed

Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover

Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP

Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP

Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'

Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track

Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP

Trivium's The Deepest Cuts II Concert Now Streaming Online

Trivium and Bedlem Offshoot Dead Original Release New Video

News > Trivium