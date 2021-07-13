Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour

Hatebreed will be replacing In Flames on the upcoming Metal Tour of the Year featuring coheadliners Megadeth and Lamb Of God, along with special guests Trivium.

Organizers announced that In Flames are unable to join the trek, so Hatebreed have been recruited in their place and will appear at all stops with the exception of Knotfest Iowa.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on August 20th in Austin, TX at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater and will be wrapping up on October 2nd in Quebec City, QC at the Centre Videotron.

Megadeth frontman, Dave Mustaine had this to say, "Can you hear that sound of armies on the march - of destruction on the horizon? That's this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You're not going to know what hit you!"



LAMB OF GOD vocalist Randy Blythe added, "It's been far too long since we got together to do our thing- by 'we' I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER.

"Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together- I honestly don't think I've ever been more ready to hit the road with lamb of god. See y'all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, & now Hatebreed. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE..." See the dates below:



Fri Aug 20 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 21 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Aug 22 Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Aug 24 El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Wed Aug 25 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 27 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sun Aug 29 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Tue Aug 31 Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

Wed Sep 01 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 02 Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Sat Sep 04 Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sun Sep 05 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 09 Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Sat Sep 11 Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival

Sun Sep 12 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Mon Sep 13 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed Sep 15 Camden, NJ - B&T Pavilion

Thu Sep 16 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Sep 18 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sun Sep 19 Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Mon Sep 20 Cincinnati, ON - PNC Pavilion

Wed Sep 22 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Fri Sep 24 Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 25 Indianola, IA - Knotfest Iowa (no Hatebreed)

Sun Sep 26 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Tue Sep 28 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

Thu Sep 30 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri Oct 01 Laval, QC - Place Bell

Sat Oct 02 Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

Related Stories

Hatebreed Share 'Cling To Life' Visualizer

Hatebreed Release 'Instinctive (Slaughterlust)' Video

Hatebreed Announce New Album and Stream Title Song

Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, Fit For A King Tour Dates Announced

Hatebreed's New Album Delayed By Pandemic

Hatebreed Announce Monsters of Mosh Tour

Hatebreed Added To Launch Lineup

Hatebreed Release First New Song In Four Years

Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced

News > Hatebreed