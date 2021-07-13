Korn Recruit Suicidal Tendencies Star For Summer Tour

Korn have announced that that they have recruited Suicidal Tendencies star Ra Diaz to play bass for them on their upcoming summer tour.

Diaz will be filling in for the band's bassist Fieldy who is taking some time off "to heal". The band had the following to say, "We appreciate your kind words of support in response to the recent tour update about Fieldy.

"While our brother takes some time to heal, we wanted to let you know that we are bringing our friend Ra Diaz from Suicidal Tendencies out with us this summer to fill in on Korn bass duties.We've all been rehearsing to get ready to bring the heat, and we can't wait to see you next month."

The band will be launching their U.S. summer trek, that will feature support from special guest Staind, on August 5th in West Palm Beach, FL at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. See the dates below:

8/5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/7 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

8/14 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/20 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

8/21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

8/24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/25 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

8/31 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

9/3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

9/5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

9/6 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

9/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

9/11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

9/18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

9/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ( Festival Date)

