Foo Fighters Postpone The Forum Concert Due To Covid Case

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have announced that they have been forced to postponed their July 17th concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, after a member of their "organization" has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization," says the band.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date."

The performance was set to mark the first event at the iconic venue in more than a year; the group recently hosted a similar event to launch the full capacity re-opening of New York's Madison Square Garden on June 20. Read more here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee's 'You Should Be Dancing' In New Video

Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary About Live Return

Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson

Foo Fighters Bringing Rock Back To The Forum

Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening

Foo Fighters Dedicating MSG Show To Andy Pollard

Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release

Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show

Foo Fighters To Reopen Madison Square Garden Concerts

News > Foo Fighters