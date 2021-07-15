Foo Fighters Postpone The Forum Concert Due To Covid Case

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have announced that they have been forced to postponed their July 17th concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, after a member of their "organization" has tested positive for Covid-19.
"Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization," says the band.
"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date."
The performance was set to mark the first event at the iconic venue in more than a year; the group recently hosted a similar event to launch the full capacity re-opening of New York's Madison Square Garden on June 20. Read more here
Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee's 'You Should Be Dancing' In New Video
Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary About Live Return
Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson
Foo Fighters Bringing Rock Back To The Forum
Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening
Foo Fighters Dedicating MSG Show To Andy Pollard
Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release
Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show
Foo Fighters To Reopen Madison Square Garden Concerts
Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall- Foo Fighters Postpone Forum Concert- Cinderella's Jeff LaBar Dead At 58- more
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts- Underoath- more
Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Recovering From Surgery- more
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test- Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee Classic- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall
Foo Fighters Postpone The Forum Concert Due To Covid Case
Tesla Announce Let's Get Real Tour
Judas Priest Releasing Career Spanning Box Set
Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops Country Chart With 'Am I The Only One'
NEEDTOBREATHE Recruit Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me'
Megadeth Unplugged Album Being Released After 20 Years
Rory Gallagher's Debut Album Expanded For 50th Anniversary