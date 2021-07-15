Megadeth Unplugged Album Being Released After 20 Years

Cleopatra Records have announced that they will be releasing Megadeth's "Unplugged In Boston" for the very first time on August 20th in multiple formats.
The album will mark the very first time in 20 years that the band's rare 2001 intimate, scaled-down performance in Boston, Ma will be released commercially.
"Unplugged In Boston" is being released digitally, as well as on a digipak CD, and multiple colored vinyl versions (traditional black, clear, red and Silver). Physical formats can be preordered here.
