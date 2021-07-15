NEEDTOBREATHE Recruit Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me'

NEEDTOBREATHE have released a new single called "Carry Me", which is a collaboration with their longtime friend, Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman.
The track follows the band's collaboration with Carrie Underwood, "I Wanna Remember." Both tracks come from their forthcoming album, "Into The Mystery", which is set to be released on July 30th.
frontman Bear Rinehart had this to say about collaborating with Foreman, "It feels so special to have Jon on the album with us. He's an old buddy, and we share so much mutual respect for one another as artists and friends.
"He was one of the only people who came through the studio when we were making the album. He took a COVID test, joined the band for a day, and helped us make a campfire song." Stream the song below:
NEEDTOBREATHE Share New Song, Announce Album And Tour
NEEDTOBREATHE Deliver Live from the Woods Vol. 2
Needtobreathe To Play Socially Distanced Shows For Live Album
Needtobreathe Release 'Mercy's Shore' Video and Will Rock TV
Needtobreathe Release New Song 'Who Am I'
Needtobreathe Announce North American Tour
Needtobreathe Announce North American Tour
Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall- Foo Fighters Postpone Forum Concert- Cinderella's Jeff LaBar Dead At 58- more
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts- Underoath- more
Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Recovering From Surgery- more
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test- Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee Classic- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall
Foo Fighters Postpone The Forum Concert Due To Covid Case
Tesla Announce Let's Get Real Tour
Judas Priest Releasing Career Spanning Box Set
Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops Country Chart With 'Am I The Only One'
NEEDTOBREATHE Recruit Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me'
Megadeth Unplugged Album Being Released After 20 Years
Rory Gallagher's Debut Album Expanded For 50th Anniversary