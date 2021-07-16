John Mayer Premieres Video And Announces U.S. Tour

John Mayer celebrated the release of his new album "Sob Rock" by premiering a video for the song "Shot in the Dark" and announcing a U.S. Tour.
The new album is the follow-up to the 2017 solo album "The Search For Everything" and was coproduced by Mayer and Don Was at Henson Studios in Los Angeles.
He will be promoting the new record by a launching a tour on February 17, 2022 in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center. The trek will conclude on April 28th in Chicago, IL at the United Center.
See the tour dates and watch the brand new "Shot In The Dark" video below:
