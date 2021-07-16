.

John Mayer Premieres Video And Announces U.S. Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 07-16-2021

Tour poster courtesy Columbia Records

John Mayer celebrated the release of his new album "Sob Rock" by premiering a video for the song "Shot in the Dark" and announcing a U.S. Tour.

The new album is the follow-up to the 2017 solo album "The Search For Everything" and was coproduced by Mayer and Don Was at Henson Studios in Los Angeles.

He will be promoting the new record by a launching a tour on February 17, 2022 in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center. The trek will conclude on April 28th in Chicago, IL at the United Center.

See the tour dates and watch the brand new "Shot In The Dark" video below:

Sob Rock Tour Dates


Thu Feb 17 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
Fri Feb 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sun Feb 20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed Feb 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Fri Feb 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sun Feb 27 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Tue Mar 01 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Fri Mar 04 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Fri Mar 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Grand Garden Arena
Sun Mar 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Forum
Tue Mar 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Forum
Fri Mar 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Tue Mar 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Mar 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sun Mar 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sat Apr 02 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
Tue Apr 05 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Fri Apr 08 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Mon Apr 11 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Wed Apr 13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Wed Apr 20 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sat Apr 23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sun Apr 24 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Thu Apr 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Shot In The Dark Music Video

