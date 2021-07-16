John Mayer Premieres Video And Announces U.S. Tour

John Mayer celebrated the release of his new album "Sob Rock" by premiering a video for the song "Shot in the Dark" and announcing a U.S. Tour.

The new album is the follow-up to the 2017 solo album "The Search For Everything" and was coproduced by Mayer and Don Was at Henson Studios in Los Angeles.

He will be promoting the new record by a launching a tour on February 17, 2022 in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center. The trek will conclude on April 28th in Chicago, IL at the United Center.

See the tour dates and watch the brand new "Shot In The Dark" video below:

Sob Rock Tour Dates

Thu Feb 17 - Albany, NY - Times Union CenterFri Feb 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterSun Feb 20 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenWed Feb 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One ArenaFri Feb 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints ArenaSun Feb 27 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaTue Mar 01 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS ArenaFri Mar 04 - Boston, MA - TD GardenFri Mar 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Grand Garden ArenaSun Mar 13 - Los Angeles, CA - ForumTue Mar 15 - Los Angeles, CA - ForumFri Mar 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase CenterTue Mar 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFri Mar 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint ArenaSun Mar 27 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaSat Apr 02 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T CenterTue Apr 05 - Tampa, FL - Amalie ArenaFri Apr 08 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaMon Apr 11 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum CenterWed Apr 13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaWed Apr 20 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterSat Apr 23 - Houston, TX - Toyota CenterSun Apr 24 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterThu Apr 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Shot In The Dark Music Video

