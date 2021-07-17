.

Dan + Shay Release 'Good Things' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-17-2021

Dan + Shay have released a music video for their song "Good Things", which is the title track to the duo's forthcoming album that is set to be released on August 13th.

"Good Things" is the follow-up to their self-titled third album which has been certified platinum and spawned the hit singles "Tequila", "Speechless" and the chart topping "All To Myself".

Fans will be able to catch them on the road this fall when they resume their Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour, which originally kicked off in March of 2020, and will resume with new 2021 dates. Watch the video below:

