Big Big Train Release Lockdown Inspired 'The Strangest Times'

Big Big Train have released a music video for their new song "The Strangest Times", which was inspired by the pandemic lockdown and comes from their forthcoming album "Common Ground".

Vocalist David Longdon had this to say, "After the death of a collaborator Judy Dyble in July 2020, I time spent shielding with an ill relative. With everything that was happening around me and for the world with the relentless doomwatch tone of the news broadcasts, I spoke with Greg. I said I couldn't just be writing songs about historical figures and scenarios. I felt that I needed to write about the here and now.

"In 'The Strangest Times', I'm writing very directly about what has been happening globally and how I feel about it. The screaming media broadcasts made me want to avoid watching or listening to the news, but I made myself read the latest news once a day. I felt better when I was out of the house and walking by the brook and then visiting Watnall Wood in Nottinghamshire.

"I have always admired the directness of Pete Townshend's lyrics, and that very much fitted the tone of the song. The music has a driving piano feel to it. I wanted it to sound like an Elton John rocker with that pushing rhythm piano playing that he does.

"When Rikard and I spoke about this song and I mentioned Elton John, he referred to 'Grey Seal' from 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' as external stimuli. That track directly inspired Rikard's swift piano arpeggios.

"Dave Foster played electric guitar on this song, and when we met at Real World in November 2020, I said that I wanted the electric part to be Pete Townshend-esque, and Dave knew exactly what I was pushing for." Watch the video below:

