Gibson Names Lzzy Hale Brand Ambassador

Gibson have announced that Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale has been named the guitar maker's very first female Brand Ambassador and they will be releasing a line of signature acoustic and electric guitars across Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer brand lines.

According to the announcement, "Hale has partnered with Gibson and Epiphone luthiers to design two sold-out guitars including the Gibson Lzzy Hale Explorer and the Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer."

She had this to say, "I am beyond honored to be named a Gibson ambassador. Ever since I was 16 years old, it was my dream to someday be a part of the Gibson circle.

"It's an incredible feeling to know that this dream has become a reality. Something magical ignites within me when I hold a Gibson guitar in my hands, the same guitars that my forefathers and foremothers of rock slung over their shoulders.

"With Gibson, I am the Rockstar I'm meant to be. It is a privilege to represent my genre, my gender, and the incredible power of music that unites us all, with my beautiful Gibson Family."



Gibson Brand President Cesar Gueikian added, "It's an honor to welcome Lzzy Hale as our newest Gibson Ambassador. Lzzy is an ambassador of music, not just Gibson. A powerhouse singer, badass guitarist, and an influential force in music, Lzzy is a trailblazer in every sense of the word.

"From early on in her career, Lzzy had a clear vision of what she wanted to achieve and put in the hard work to get there, without compromising. She has and continues to pave the way for other artists leading by example, breaking down barriers, and elevating Halestorm into a Grammy-Award winning band with a faithful fanbase worldwide.

"Jenny Marsh from the Gibson Entertainment Relations team connected with Lzzy and Halestorm when they began and recognized that Lzzy was different, driven and a one-of-a-kind singer, musician, and performer. Since then, we have developed an ever-growing partnership that we celebrate today with Lzzy's new chapter as our Gibson Ambassador.

"We are equally excited to have Lzzy join our Gibson Gives Advisory Board where she will help us shape philanthropic programs and lead the way for artists across generations and genres of music."

