Pearl Jam To Headline Ohana Festival Encore Weekend

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam will headline both nights of the Ohana Festival Encore Weekend. Founded and curated by Eddie Vedder, the opening weekend of the annual event will see the Seattle band close out the final night of the September 24-26 event at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA, which has now been expanded "due to overwhelming demand" with more live music on October 1 & 2.
With appearances by Beck, Brandi Carlile and Sleater-Kinney, among others, the Ohana Encore Weekend marks Pearl Jam's only additional concerts for 2021.
Ten Club members current as of Sunday, July 18 are eligible for a special Ohana ticket presale; members should check their email for the Ten Club Member presale information. Read more and watch the trailer here.
