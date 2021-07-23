Stone Temple Pilots Stream 1997 MTV Spring Break Rocks Concert Footage

(hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots are streaming video of their performance at a 1997 MTV Spring Break Rocks concert, in sync with the July 23 release of an expanded reissue of their third album, "Tiny Music...Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop."

The band are sharing 5 tracks from the show at Club la Vela, Panama City Beach, FL on March 14, 1997 that was carried by MTV, while audio of the full 14-song set is available on the Super Deluxe Edition of the 25th anniversary reissue package.

"Tiny Music" was recorded in late 1995 with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Westerly Ranch in Santa Ynez, CA; the project debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the region.

The group's third album featured the singles "Big Bang Baby", "Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart", "Lady Picture Show" and "Tumble In The Rough."

"Re-listening to this album brought back some beautiful memories of all of us living, writing, and recording the record in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley," guitarist Dean DeLeo tells Rolling Stone. "And of course, every time I revisit this stuff, I miss Scott." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

