Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road

Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo hinted at the band returning to the road for more live shows during a recent interview with Audacy Check In.
DeLeo was on the show last week to discuss the 25th anniversary of STP's album, "Tiny Music... Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop", which they are celebrating with a deluxe reissue that hit stores last Friday (July 23rd).
The band have already announced that they will be performing at Sturgis Buffalo Chip on August 9th and this year's Welcome to Rockville on November 11th in Daytona Beach.
Towards the end of the interview host Remy Maxwell asked Robert if the band had plans to "hit the road" and DeLeo responded, "Yes, yes, I can't wait. It's great because our first show is up in Sturgis. It's a great way to kick off not being able to play those songs for two years now." Watch the full interview in the U.S. here and everywhere else below:
