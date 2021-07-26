Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles

Slipknot have announced that Knotfest Los Angeles will be taking place at Banc of California Stadium on Friday, November 5th and also postponed two other Knotfest events.

The Los Angeles festival will feature a headline performance from Slipknot and will also feature sets from Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and Vended, with a special guest appearance from Cherry Bombs.

Organizers also shared the bad news that the three previously announced Knotfest events in South America (Brazil, Columbia, and Chili) have been postponed to 2022 due to pandemic restrictions. Watch the trailer for Knotfest Los Angeles below:

