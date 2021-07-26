Slipknot have announced that Knotfest Los Angeles will be taking place at Banc of California Stadium on Friday, November 5th and also postponed two other Knotfest events.
The Los Angeles festival will feature a headline performance from Slipknot and will also feature sets from Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and Vended, with a special guest appearance from Cherry Bombs.
Organizers also shared the bad news that the three previously announced Knotfest events in South America (Brazil, Columbia, and Chili) have been postponed to 2022 due to pandemic restrictions. Watch the trailer for Knotfest Los Angeles below:
Slipknot and Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow With Killswitch Engage, More
Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction
Slipknot 'Exploring Some Different Stuff' On New Album
Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup
Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Lead Inkcarceration Lineup
Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force
Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour
Slipknot and Halestorm Stars Talk Long Live Rock
RIP Metal Church Vocalist Mike Howe- Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles- Chevelle Announce Fall Tour- Steely Dan Absolutely Normal Tour '21- more
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road- more
Bullet For My Valentine Unleash 'Parasite' Video- Stone Temple Pilots Stream 1997 MTV Concert Footage- Joe Bonamassa- more
Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
RIP Metal Church Vocalist Mike Howe
Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater This Fall
Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free' Following Surgery
Anthrax Look Back At The Big Four For Anniversary Series
Stone Temple Pilots Share Previously Unrelease 'And So I Know' Video
Two Cow Garage Announce 20th Anniversary Concert
A Killer's Confession Recruit Chad Gray For Next Single
Singled Out: Willie Stratton's The Way She Holds Me