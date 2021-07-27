A Killer's Confession Recruit Chad Gray For Next Single

A Killer's Confession have announced that they will be releasing their next single, entitled "Tell Your Soul", which will feature a guest appearance from Mudvayne's Chad Gray, on August 6th.

The track comes from the group's forthcoming third album that they will releasing later this year. Band leader Waylon Reavis had this to say, "This song was an amazing collaboration between Sahaj Ticotin, Chad Gray, and myself.

"It was an honor to work with such true professional artists on such a powerful song. I hope everyone can feel the raw emotion and are moved just like I am when they listen.

"This song is about forgiveness and acceptance of one's own shortcomings. I want to thank Chad and Sahaj for being such great friends and recording this song with me. Wombat absolutely crushed this video. Amazing talent all the way around!"



Chad added, "Waylon has wanted to do a song with me for a very long time, and earlier this year, we tried, but the song just didn't fit either one of us.

"So we went back to the drawing board with Sahaj Ticotin. The song really spoke to me, so we went for it. Everything just seems to fall into place. I'm really excited about this release.

"My boy Wombat absolutely killed the video. I'm stoked for this song to drop. It's a nice prelude to some more solo stuff I have on the way. I can't wait for you all to hear this. Enjoy."

Related Stories

A Killer's Confession Release New Video and Announce Tour

A Killer's Confession Bring 'Light To Darkness' With New Video

A Killer's Confession Release 'Remember' Video

A Killer's Confession Release Quarantine Video For 'Last Chance'

Singled Out: A Killer's Confession's Numb

A Killer's Confession Release 'Numb' Video

A Killer's Confession Release 'Angel On The Outside' Video

News > A Killer's Confession