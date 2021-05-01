A Killer's Confession Release New Video and Announce Tour

A Killer's Confession have released a brand new video for their single "Trapped Inside" and have also announced that they will be returning to the road this week.

The band, led by former Mushroomhead frontman Waylon Reavis, will be kicking off the spring tour this Friday, May 7th in Tampa, FL at Brass Mug and will conclude the trek on May 24th in Austin, TX at Come And Take It.

Ahead of the tour, the group release the "Trapped Inside" video, which is the third song that they have shared from their forthcoming album that is expected later this year. Watch the video and see the tour dates below:

Friday, May 7th - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

Saturday, May 8th - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

Sunday, May 9th - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

Wednesday, May 12th - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

Thursday, May 13th - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

Friday, May 14th - W Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

Saturday, May 15th - Janesville, WI - The Back Bar

Sunday, May 16th - Pekin, IL - Twisted Spoke

Tuesday, May 18th - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

Wednesday, May 19th - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz

Thursday, May 20th - Oklahoma City, OK - Kendall's

Friday, May 21st - Ft Worth, TX - The Rail Club

Saturday, May 22nd - Houston, TX - BFE

Sunday, May 23rd - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgeralds

Monday, May 24th - Austin, TX - Come And Take It

