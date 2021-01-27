A Killer's Confession Release 'Remember' Video

Single art courtesy New Ocean Media

A Killer's Confession have released a music video for their new single "Remember." The track comes from the group's forthcoming third studio album, which they expect to release later this year.

The group is fronted by former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis, and also features Morgan Bauer on drums, JP Cross on bass), and guitarist Tommy Church.

Reavis had this to say about the new song, "Sometimes in life, people are quick to forget the good and the bad. We all need to be reminded from time to time where the line in the sand is truly drawn.” Watch the video below:

