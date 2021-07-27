Stone Temple Pilots Share Previously Unrelease 'And So I Know' Video

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots are sharing a previously-unreleased video for the 1996 track, "And So I Know", in sync with the newly-released expanded 25th anniversary reissue of their third album, "Tiny Music...Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop."
The clip features intimate, unseen Hi8 video footage filmed by the band themselves during the album's recording sessions at a ranch house in California's Santa Ynez Valley, where they worked with producer Brendan O'Brien.
The 2021 Super Deluxe Edition of the project delivers a remastered version of the album alongside a collection of early versions and alternate mixes of songs, and a full 14-track live performance recorded at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, FL on March 14, 1997. Read more and watch the video here
Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road
Stone Temple Pilots Stream 1997 MTV Spring Break Rocks Concert Footage
Stone Temple Pilots Share 1997 Performance Of 'Tumble In The Rough'
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group
The Stone Temple Pilots Share Live 'Lady Picture Show' Video
Stone Temple Pilots Share Early Version Of 1996 Classic
Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary
Stone Temple Pilots To Livestream Purple Album Performance
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Opening Track From Core Album Livestream Concert
RIP Metal Church Vocalist Mike Howe- Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles- Chevelle Announce Fall Tour- Steely Dan Absolutely Normal Tour '21- more
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road- more
Bullet For My Valentine Unleash 'Parasite' Video- Stone Temple Pilots Stream 1997 MTV Concert Footage- Joe Bonamassa- more
Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
RIP Metal Church Vocalist Mike Howe
Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater This Fall
Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free' Following Surgery
Anthrax Look Back At The Big Four For Anniversary Series
Stone Temple Pilots Share Previously Unrelease 'And So I Know' Video
Two Cow Garage Announce 20th Anniversary Concert
A Killer's Confession Recruit Chad Gray For Next Single
Singled Out: Willie Stratton's The Way She Holds Me