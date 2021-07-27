Stone Temple Pilots Share Previously Unrelease 'And So I Know' Video

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots are sharing a previously-unreleased video for the 1996 track, "And So I Know", in sync with the newly-released expanded 25th anniversary reissue of their third album, "Tiny Music...Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop."

The clip features intimate, unseen Hi8 video footage filmed by the band themselves during the album's recording sessions at a ranch house in California's Santa Ynez Valley, where they worked with producer Brendan O'Brien.

The 2021 Super Deluxe Edition of the project delivers a remastered version of the album alongside a collection of early versions and alternate mixes of songs, and a full 14-track live performance recorded at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, FL on March 14, 1997. Read more and watch the video here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road

Stone Temple Pilots Stream 1997 MTV Spring Break Rocks Concert Footage

Stone Temple Pilots Share 1997 Performance Of 'Tumble In The Rough'

Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group

The Stone Temple Pilots Share Live 'Lady Picture Show' Video

Stone Temple Pilots Share Early Version Of 1996 Classic

Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary

Stone Temple Pilots To Livestream Purple Album Performance

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Opening Track From Core Album Livestream Concert

News > Stone Temple Pilots