Switchfoot Premiere 'the bones of us' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-28-2021

Switchfoot have released a music video for their latest single "the bones of us." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "interrobang," which is set for release on August 20

Frontman Jon Foreman had this to say about the Erick Frost directed clip, "'the bones of us' is a song that attempts to move from the death of the past into a brighter future.

"When we recorded this song, we were chasing a feeling-we wanted to capture the audio version of what a dream would sound like. For the music video we had the same aim.

"Driving my friend's old '57 Ford Ranch Wagon down the deserted streets of my hometown in the middle of the night was surreal. Dreamlike. I found myself transported back to the same blurry eyed heartache that inspired the song." Watch the video below:

