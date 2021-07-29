.

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Partners With Gibson

Keavin Wiggins | 07-29-2021

Photo courtesy Prime PR

Gibson have shared a new interview with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett to celebrate the announcement of their new brand partnership will span across Gibson Brands including Gibson and Epiphone guitars.

"It's a really great and exciting time for me to be joining forces with Gibson," says Kirk Hammett. "I look forward to achieving great things together in the future."

"It's an honor to welcome the icon, the ripper, Kirk Hammett back to the Gibson family," says Cesar Gueikian, Brand President, Gibson Brands. "Kirk has been carrying the flag for hard rock and heavy metal for decades, and his Gibson guitars have been there with him from the very beginning. From his first Gibson, his 1979 Flying V to 'Greeny' and everything in between, Gibson guitars have been an integral part of Kirk's sound. All of us at Gibson are looking forward to this collaboration and are grateful that Kirk has trusted us to begin a new partnership."

Watch the new interview with Kirk Hammett and Cesar Gueikian (Brand President, Gibson Brands) on Gibson TV below:.

News > Metallica

