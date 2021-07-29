Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears' For 30th Anniversary

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will release an expanded 30th anniversary digital reissue of his 1991 classic, "No More Tears", on September 17.
The rocker's sixth studio record featured the US Top 30 hit, "Mama, I'm Coming Home", as one of four top ten singles on the Billboard Rock Tracks chart alongside "Road To Nowhere", "Time After Time", and the title track; in addition, the album's "I Don't Want To Change The World" earned Ozzy his first Grammy for a live version of the track that was featured on his 1993 "Live And Loud" album.
"No More Tears" reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 4 million copies in the region, making it Osbourne's second best-selling record after his 1980 debut, "Blizzard Of Oz."
"I have a lot of great memories of making the album," says Ozzy. "We worked hard on the record with (producer/engineers) John Purdell and Duane Baron, who became extra two members of the band. Before we went into the studio, we discussed what we were going to do - everything was planned. It's so nice when you get a producer who's more like a part of the band than them saying, 'nah, you do it this way.' Because we write them and when you write the songs, you have a mental picture of how you think you want it to sound. Sometimes you're surprised for the better, but other times you're disappointed, but John and Duane did an extraordinary job on the album. It was really, really well done.
"Every song was worked on for a long time and we spent extra time trying to get things right. But there was also lots of goofing around and we had a good time making it. And Zakk's playing on it is spectacular."
He adds: "It was one of my favorite albums to make."
The "No More Tears" 30th anniversary reissue will be available in digital formats, as well as two special vinyl editions - a 2LP black vinyl version, and a Tower Records-exclusive yellow and red 2LP vinyl package with a specially created booklet. See the tracklisting here.
