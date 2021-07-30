Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Atone' Video

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has released a music video for the track, "Atone", which is the lead single to his forthcoming solo album, "Brighten."
Filmed over a four-day period last month, the black and white clip sees the rocker playing the song in outdoor locations such as Joshua Tree, the Salton Sea, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.
"As a fan of Ennio Morricone scores and Sergio Leone movies, it's got a bit of that outlaw vibe, with a cool psycho hillbilly stomp," says Cantrell about the song. "It's been kicking around in my head for like 20-plus years, haunting me. Sometimes it takes a while for a good idea to find its best form. Such was the case with 'Atone'."
Due October 29, "Brighten" sees Cantrell joined a by an extensive cast of rockers, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses, Loaded) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) overseeing the mixing of "Brighten."
"It was like an old school '70s record where a multitude of musicians played," smiles Cantrell. "So it's not a set band. I got to make music with a bunch of people I never had before, along with friends like Duff, Tyler Bates and Gil, who I've worked with previously."
The project delivers eight new Cantrell originals and a cover of Elton John's 1971 "Madman Across The Water" track, "Goodbye."
"'Madman Across The Water' is one of my favorite records of all time," raves Cantrell "Out of respect to Elton, I wouldn't include it unless he said it was okay. He'd played piano on 'Black Gives Way To Blue', which I wrote for Layne, so I reached out to Elton, he listened to it, and told me 'You should absolutely use it.' I got the signoff by the man himself. I couldn't think of a better way to close the record!" Watch the video here.
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Finishes New Solo Album
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell For New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'Icons'
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Begins Recording New Solo Album
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Making New Solo Album
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Announces Rare Solo Show
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell 2002 Solo Album To See Vinyl Debut
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Solo Song 'Setting Sun'
Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony
Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo- Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison- Cradle Of Filth Announce Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears' For 30th Anniversary- Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- more
RIP ZZ Top Legend Dusty Hill- Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert- Rush- AC/DC- more
Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46- RIP Metal Church's Mike Howe- Intimate Metallica- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo
Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison
Cradle Of Filth Announce Existence If Futile Album and Share Video
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Atone' Video
Tommy Emmanuel and Richard Smith Share 'Serenade to Summertime' Video
Oak Ridge Boys Replacing Alan Jackson At Grand Ole Prix Show
X Ambassadors Reveal New Single 'Okay'
Singled Out: Nobody's Girl's Promised Land