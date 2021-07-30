Tommy Emmanuel and Richard Smith Share 'Serenade to Summertime' Video

Tommy Emmanuel and Richard Smith have released a music video for "Serenade to Summertime," the first single from the forthcoming EP "Accomplice Series Vol. 2."

The new EP will be released on September 10th and finds Emmanuel joined by Smith, who is the revered British fingerpicking acoustic guitarist who has performed or recorded along the way with Chet Atkins, Les Paul and more.

They play tribute to tribute to their heroes Jerry Reed and Chet Atkins, and the EP also contains "Twitchy," "Nashtownville" and "Baby's Coming Home." Watch the video below:

-one of five people ever named a CPG (Certified Guitar Player) by his idol, music icon Chet Atkins-has announced he will release his new EP, with Richard Smith, on September 10. Smith is the revered British fingerpicking acoustic guitarist who has performed or recorded along the way with Chet Atkins, Les Paul and Tommy Emmanuel among others. The four-song EP, a tribute to their heroes Jerry Reed and Chet Atkins, also contains "Twitchy," "Nashtownville" and "Baby's Coming Home."

Related Stories

Tommy Emmanuel Shared 'Locomotivation' Video From New Live Album

Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Since We Met' Video

Tommy Emmanuel Celebrating Album Release With Livestreams

Tommy Emmanuel Celebrating Album Release With Livestreams

Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Summer Tour

Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles Release Bee Gees Cover

Tommy Emmanuel Adds More Dates To Fall Tour

Tommy Emmanuel And Jerry Douglas Tour Dates Announced

Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Djangology' Video

News > Tommy Emmanuel