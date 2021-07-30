Tommy Emmanuel and Richard Smith Share 'Serenade to Summertime' Video

Tommy Emmanuel and Richard Smith have released a music video for "Serenade to Summertime," the first single from the forthcoming EP "Accomplice Series Vol. 2."
The new EP will be released on September 10th and finds Emmanuel joined by Smith, who is the revered British fingerpicking acoustic guitarist who has performed or recorded along the way with Chet Atkins, Les Paul and more.
They play tribute to tribute to their heroes Jerry Reed and Chet Atkins, and the EP also contains "Twitchy," "Nashtownville" and "Baby's Coming Home." Watch the video below:
